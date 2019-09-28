Shelton Capital Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $9.51 Million; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF)’s Sentiment Is 7

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment increased to 7 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 6.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 7 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 1 cut down and sold their stock positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 711,348 shares, up from 322,881 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Shelton Capital Management increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 754.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 87,224 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 98,787 shares with $10.83 million value, up from 11,563 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $311.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Holding reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amarillo Bancshares holds 0.34% or 7,803 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration owns 112,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Com accumulated 7,319 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 24,305 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management stated it has 656,055 shares. Intact Investment Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 139,100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 26,168 were accumulated by Curbstone Fincl Corp. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,436 shares. California-based United Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Homrich Berg has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc has 7,292 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $112.34 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 2,337 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund for 145,990 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 24,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,700 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,054 shares.