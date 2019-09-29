Shelton Capital Management Has Increased Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding By $468,860; Shorts at ELK PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (EKPTF) Lowered By 19.42%

ELK PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EKPTF) had a decrease of 19.42% in short interest. EKPTF’s SI was 8,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.42% from 10,300 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 2 days are for ELK PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EKPTF)’s short sellers to cover EKPTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0037 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management increased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 623.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 3,349 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 3,886 shares with $546,000 value, up from 537 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $8.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 244,272 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94

Elk Petroleum Limited operates as an gas and oil development and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.02 million. It holds a 49% working interest in the Grieve Field project located in the Wind River Basin; and a 100% working interest in the Singleton oil field in located in Nebraska. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Elk Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:EKPTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Did Resolute Energy Get A Good Price For Aneth? – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2017.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Arizona Daily Star” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 0.17% above currents $143.01 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14800 target in Monday, July 8 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 92,989 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Verition Fund Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 4,092 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,467 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 35,400 shares. 19,097 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 16,945 shares. Colonial Advsr reported 11,400 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 599,039 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 578,524 shares.