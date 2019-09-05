Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $166.68 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Security National Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $369,600

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 136,708 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 21,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, down from 24,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 1.28 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,101 shares. Benedict Advsr reported 9,664 shares stake. Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Wright Service invested in 0.32% or 7,171 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm Limited has 5,248 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc accumulated 56,338 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 11,572 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,743 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 9,577 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 267,554 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department holds 14,000 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.88 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.93 million for 28.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.