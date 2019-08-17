Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding; Park Place Entertainment (CZR)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Shelton Capital Management decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 98.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 16,955 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 284 shares with $17.24M value, down from 17,239 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.10 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Park Place Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 155 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 110 trimmed and sold positions in Park Place Entertainment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 735.99 million shares, up from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Park Place Entertainment Corp in top ten positions was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 65 Increased: 79 New Position: 76.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 32.50 million shares. Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 16.23 million shares or 19.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 16.27% invested in the company for 77.58 million shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 9.23% in the stock. Frontfour Capital Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 725,289 shares.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.