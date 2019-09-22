Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) as Valuation Declined; New South Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $597,456

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92M, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 5.28 million shares traded or 67.87% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 556,196 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.43 million, up from 552,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.17 million shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 113,482 shares to 118,379 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 133,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,057 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Company. 28,612 are owned by Gsa Cap Partners Llp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 67,837 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 14,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 490,097 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 40,557 shares. 27,410 are held by Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners L P. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 35,347 shares stake. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 10,769 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 131,592 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 605,652 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adirondack Com stated it has 150 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 14,989 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.1% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 89,183 are held by Raymond James Associates. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 2,549 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 204,890 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 24,684 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 35,549 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.45% or 7,480 shares. Legacy Private invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru Co reported 6,310 shares stake. Capital Research Global holds 7.29M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 0.43% or 7.38 million shares. Jnba has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hartford Mngmt owns 2,739 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 63,720 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $70.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 56,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.