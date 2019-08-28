Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Masco (MAS) by $2.28 Billion as Shares Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Natl Cinemedia (NCMI) Holding by $1.47 Million; Stock Value Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Natl Cinemedia (NCMI) by 57.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 210,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 575,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 365,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Natl Cinemedia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 390,876 shares traded or 10.47% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 96.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 89,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.03 million, down from 93,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 3.04 million shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares to 88,727 shares, valued at $467.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 15,500 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communication invested in 0.08% or 81,717 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.35% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bonness Enter accumulated 42,500 shares. Archford Strategies Lc reported 104 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 68,200 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv stated it has 5,990 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 17,217 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 7.31 million shares. Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 7,079 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc accumulated 10,559 shares. Park Avenue Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.32% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

