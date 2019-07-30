Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding by $45.66 Million; Stock Value Rose; Mobile Mini (MINI) Valuation Declined While Daruma Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 32,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 685,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, up from 652,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 330,175 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 91.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 380 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 4,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 571,465 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares to 314,491 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 163,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,595 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

