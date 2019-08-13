Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Rpm Intl (RPM) Stake by $172.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 5.68 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 94.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 10,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 618 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 10,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 434,622 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 338,549 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 227,562 shares. Blackrock invested in 30.23 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 248,028 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 317,354 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,659 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 11,300 shares. 250,723 were reported by Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 19,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments has 196,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 252,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares to 61,516 shares, valued at $34.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.