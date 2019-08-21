Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $14.18 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Leavell Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $395,486 as Share Value Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 81,340 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 88,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 4.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 79.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 788 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $204.7. About 135,349 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.