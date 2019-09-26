Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Its Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Position as Shares Declined; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92M, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 235,216 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 203,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1,573 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 205,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.99. About 150,454 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Resources: Assessing The Historically High Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest holds 0% or 358 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 16,560 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 109,819 were reported by Zacks Mgmt. Cornerstone Inc invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 3,787 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 73 shares. Pension Service owns 13,168 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 166,471 shares. Amer Gp accumulated 0.65% or 230,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 402,494 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 853 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 41,985 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.44 million for 10.54 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 96,556 shares to 102,381 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 138,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC planning 15 branches in Dallas, forging ahead in new markets – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Chief Executive to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Service Inc reported 12,358 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cambridge Trust Com has 251,550 shares. Moreover, Fragasso Group has 0.8% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 29,564 shares. Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.79% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 73,173 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,500 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 122,590 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 17,455 shares. Cap Guardian owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 12,612 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 88,319 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 359 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Inc invested in 2,337 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc invested in 2.82% or 248,700 shares. 16,824 were reported by Everence Capital.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 294,244 shares to 36.74 million shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.