Shelton Capital Management Has Boosted Toll Brothers (TOL) Position by $2.06 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Clear Harbor Asset Management Cut by $413,595 Its Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 215,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, down from 226,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 6.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 2662.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 57,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 59,416 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 2,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 1.52 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,618 shares to 6,463 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 19,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares to 25,149 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0% or 395 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 169,251 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 40,514 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns owns 30,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,298 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 27,946 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 298,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Karp Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 32,352 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 28,022 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 294,517 shares.

