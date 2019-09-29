Shelton Capital Management Has Boosted Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position by $3.03 Million; Aflac (AFL) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Holding

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 7,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 230,496 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63 million, down from 238,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 322.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 14,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 19,173 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.71. About 496,049 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares to 36,751 shares, valued at $69.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 5,531 shares to 74,304 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 12,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc A (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Ltd Co owns 217,110 shares. Shelton Cap reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 210 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 7,420 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Murphy Mngmt owns 40,555 shares. Kistler accumulated 16,386 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 0.78% or 36,358 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Butensky And Cohen Security holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 43,116 shares. 47,080 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.31% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). South Dakota Council owns 46,103 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parsec Financial holds 0.31% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 90,710 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 3.44 million shares.