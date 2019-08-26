Shelton Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $15.13 Million; Shares Declined; Bell State Bank & Trust Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Upped by $344,604

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 35,948 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 33,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,172 shares to 15,172 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Red Hat Alone Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Save IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How to Buy Foxconn Stock in the U.S. – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hgk Asset Management Inc invested 2.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moody National Bank Division has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Drexel Morgan And invested in 1.15% or 9,191 shares. Argi Invest Limited Company reported 22,559 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.28% or 278,366 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset owns 44,747 shares. Natl Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 4,821 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 5,129 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of accumulated 251,582 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 6,240 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,629 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 11,096 are owned by Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Company. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.36% or 54,954 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Be Hit by Multiple Compression – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.