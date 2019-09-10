Shelton Capital Management Decreased Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Stake by $83.64 Million; Stock Value Rose; Caesarstone LTD Ord Shs (CSTE) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Position by $388,380 as Market Value Declined

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 92.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 6,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 522 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 6,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 819,931 shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd Ord Shs (CSTE) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 25,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 824,038 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, down from 849,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.96M market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 237,146 shares traded or 126.06% up from the average. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 25.2% COMPARED TO 36.1% IN THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone: Considering the Quarter’s Results, Will Not Pay Div in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M, EST. $621.5M; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. SAYS ACQUIRED CAESARSTONE LTD’S SECURITIES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE REPORTS RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION &; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $621.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Incoming CFO Ophir Yakovian to Transition to New Role in Coming Weeks

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $92.95 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,942 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 13,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 15,568 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 140,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 49,842 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America invested 0.62% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 29,543 shares. 1.47M were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 17,915 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.4% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 156,283 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 19,205 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Green Street Investors Limited Liability stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 171,158 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares to 28,888 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

