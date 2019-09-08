Shelton Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Value Declined; Pura Vida Investments Has Raised Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $486,000

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 92.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 143,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.36 million, down from 156,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.99M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 3.76 million shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.82% or 335,969 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas reported 4,331 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Roberts Glore And Com Il has 1.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,216 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.34M shares. Brookstone Capital has 38,626 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Ghp Advsr has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Culbertson A N has invested 1.94% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 88,568 are owned by Alley. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,945 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fred Alger Management invested in 14,602 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72,350 shares to 150 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 45,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,613 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

