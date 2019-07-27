Shelton Capital Management Decreased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Position By $1.76 Billion; Shorts at Ffbw (FFBW) Raised By 325.86%

Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) had an increase of 325.86% in short interest. FFBW’s SI was 24,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 325.86% from 5,800 shares previously. With 19,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW)’s short sellers to cover FFBW’s short positions. The SI to Ffbw Inc’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 17,784 shares traded or 348.98% up from the average. FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management decreased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 99.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 13,858 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock rose 9.51%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 110 shares with $13.97M value, down from 13,968 last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.66 million shares traded or 75.10% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides savings banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.78 million. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, statement savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 51.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate lending, multifamily residential real estate loans, commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

