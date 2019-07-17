Shelton Capital Management Cut Position in Duke Realty (DRE) by $435.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tuttle Tactical Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $571,536 as Valuation Rose

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 13,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 420 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 13,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 1.45 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 34,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 11.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Limited Company holds 61,980 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fundx Investment Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finemark Bank Trust holds 2.24% or 203,330 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management owns 35,000 shares. Academy Capital Management Tx reported 4.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 2.59% or 178,844 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.18% or 10,726 shares. Tanaka Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 18,399 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.08% or 1.44M shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 39,108 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co holds 111,973 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,389 shares stake.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares to 5,849 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,016 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Limited Liability Com owns 73,987 shares. Prudential reported 0.09% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Lenox Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 4.69 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 79,025 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 861,459 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 420 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bennicas And Assocs Inc reported 12,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.01% or 8,869 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 5,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.4% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Eaton Vance Management invested in 29,894 shares. Mirae Asset Global has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 2,486 shares.