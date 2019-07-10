Shelton Capital Management Cut Hasbro (HAS) Stake; Rafferty Asset Management Has Lowered By $2.64 Million Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding

Shelton Capital Management decreased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 91.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 11,179 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 1,039 shares with $12.22M value, down from 12,218 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $13.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.1. About 109,144 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Rev $716.3M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 89.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 60,098 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 17.73%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 6,717 shares with $300,000 value, down from 66,815 last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 463,558 shares traded or 45.06% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.19 million for 52.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 52,030 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 17,505 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 3,121 shares. 5,062 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Opus Inv has 29,400 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Btim stated it has 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Barry Advisors Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,639 shares. 75,300 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 399 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 3.61 million shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Cap has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Shelton Capital Management increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,563 shares to 8,555 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 1,695 shares and now owns 2,730 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,844 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Pnc Finance Services Inc owns 13,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,607 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 32,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 18,338 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,209 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Liability Co. Signaturefd Llc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 70,069 were reported by Leuthold Group Lc. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 32 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 40,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. Lord Phillippe had sold 537 shares worth $24,165 on Wednesday, February 13. Sferruzza Hilla sold 750 shares worth $33,043. 19,500 shares valued at $878,865 were sold by WHITE C TIMOTHY on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 22.14% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.31 per share. MTH’s profit will be $39.51M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.92% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 23,823 shares to 248,082 valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 26,136 shares and now owns 164,821 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained the shares of MTH in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Citigroup. JMP Securities downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, February 1 report.