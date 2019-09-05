Shelton Capital Management Cut By $697.08 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; Oritani Financial (ORIT) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Shelton Capital Management decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 92.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 50,506 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 3,945 shares with $54.45 million value, down from 54,451 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $34.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 93,563 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Oritani Financial Corp (ORIT) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 58 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 47 reduced and sold stakes in Oritani Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 29.70 million shares, up from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oritani Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 13.50% above currents $63.33 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. UBS maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $11.73M for 16.49 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $773.42 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans.