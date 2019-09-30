Shelton Capital Management Cut Apple (Put) (AAPL) Position by $650,100; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Trimmed Holding

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 42,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 5.06 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $223.79. About 20.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,349 shares to 3,886 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 54,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 199,184 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3.58M shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Management Inc reported 40,725 shares stake. Davis invested 1.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,170 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 9,446 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,127 shares. Logan Cap owns 365,501 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 2.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 313,962 shares. Pggm invested in 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Eidelman Virant has 1.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 4,725 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 570 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,100 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 3,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 835,111 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 2.49M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 11,995 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 5.88M shares. Minneapolis Management Grp Inc Inc Lc holds 4.28% or 515,084 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Ltd Liability Com invested in 399,900 shares. Advisory Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 29,281 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,228 shares. Boston Prtnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.78 million shares.