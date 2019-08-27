Shelton Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Cut Its Stake by $348,789 as Shares Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $207.09. About 3.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. It closed at $18.65 lastly. It is down 3.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 115,850 shares. 213,462 are held by Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Com Delaware. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 14,885 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 51,639 shares. Sigma Planning reported 10,421 shares. Advisory Rech owns 212,853 shares. D E Shaw Communications holds 308,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates holds 495,513 shares. Capital Associates Ny invested 0.46% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 84,827 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine Associates has invested 0.16% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Glenmede Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,282 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares to 95,378 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (KLD) by 5,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 28,534 shares to 3,228 shares, valued at $31.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 16,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 49,410 shares. First Business Incorporated owns 11,221 shares. Florida-based Aviance Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 11.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited invested in 1.21% or 54,000 shares. Df Dent Inc holds 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 31,745 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 66,132 shares or 5.91% of the stock. Trust Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 34,483 shares. Hartline reported 98,164 shares stake. Argentiere Capital Ag holds 18,298 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Merchants Corporation stated it has 71,705 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 1.24% or 16,555 shares. 94,677 were accumulated by Winslow Asset. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department holds 2.06% or 47,600 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).