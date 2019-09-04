Shelton Capital Management Boosted Public Storage (PSA) Stake; Endurance Wealth Management Raised Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake by $938,153

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 5.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $262.15. About 1.20M shares traded or 53.44% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Company invested in 33,575 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 51,282 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 4,583 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 92.53M shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 41,970 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 763,577 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.17% or 13,224 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 107,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 13,543 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,098 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Incorporated Ct has invested 3.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Grimes And holds 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 120,960 shares. Uss Investment Management stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,975 shares to 8,940 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 16,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,195 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 16,219 shares to 3,463 shares, valued at $19.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261 shares, and cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).