Shelton Capital Management Boosted Its Veeco Instrs Del (VECO) Holding by $536,880; As Nucor (NUE) Share Price Declined, Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 158,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 21,895 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 179,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 1.30 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO) by 9130.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 44,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 45,230 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, up from 490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Veeco Instrs Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 541,503 shares traded or 56.69% up from the average. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing; 23/03/2018 Veeco Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems Installed Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 20c; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Veeco Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VECO); 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems lnstalled Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,504 shares to 17,921 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25 million for 12.85 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.