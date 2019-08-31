Shelton Capital Management Boosted Its Public Storage (PSA) Holding by $7.78 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $385,776

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 8,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.74. About 702,389 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 58,523 shares to 225,577 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Knott David M holds 0.19% or 4,967 shares. National Pension Service owns 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 769,507 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,904 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.03 million shares stake. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 272 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 2.67 million shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd holds 54,356 shares. Creative Planning holds 100,114 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 14,375 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legacy Cap Prns reported 1.3% stake. 16,492 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Com. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2,340 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Group Inc reported 33,150 shares stake.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,458 shares to 558 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

