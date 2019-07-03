Shelton Capital Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $15.13 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 46,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 billion, down from 91,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

