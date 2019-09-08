Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trimmed Its Stake in Lowe’s (LOW) by $2.42 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 5.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wetherby Asset accumulated 63,412 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 3.51 million shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.02M shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 1.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.96 million shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati invested in 5.71% or 2.01M shares. Intact Invest Management Inc holds 96,700 shares. Ssi Mgmt reported 11,387 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest holds 0.89% or 13,627 shares in its portfolio. 26,194 are owned by Manchester Limited Co. Dodge & Cox holds 24.94M shares. Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 44,891 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.