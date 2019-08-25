Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Stake in Lowe’s (LOW) Has Cut by $2.42 Million; Agf Investments Stake in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Has Trimmed by $967,757

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 138,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 615,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 753,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 761,343 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Home Depot will feel the impact of lumber price deflation and Loweâ€™s improvement – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers (08/21) (TGT) (LOW) (RMAX) Higher; (JMIA) (PLCE) (CREE) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson LP has invested 0.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Legacy Private holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,907 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 38,060 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisory Alpha holds 0% or 357 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.55 million shares stake. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 1,994 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Woodstock Corporation holds 6,368 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Management has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Atwood Palmer stated it has 257 shares. Stephens Ar holds 169,006 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 9,584 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag owns 11,644 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Btc Mngmt Inc has invested 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 326,671 shares to 970,408 shares, valued at $72.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr Etf by 241,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc..