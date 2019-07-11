Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Stake in 3M Company (MMM) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; As China Pete & Chem (SNP) Shares Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.21 Million

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 145,319 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 07/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other; 12/04/2018 – CHINA JAN-MAR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 112.07 MLN TONNES VS 104.73 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 07/05/2018 – CHINA JAN-APR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 151.43 MLN TONNES VS 139.11 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 23/05/2018 – China signals to state giants: ‘Buy American’ oil and grains

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares to 417,200 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 3.66% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,474 shares. Essex Financial Services stated it has 5,347 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Opus Investment Mngmt stated it has 25,500 shares. Mairs Power has 4.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.74 million shares. Welch Grp Ltd Co holds 2.86% or 125,037 shares. California-based Blume Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has 0.84% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Opus Group Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp reported 5,445 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,303 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 76,738 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 28,947 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 12,115 shares. Argyle Capital Management has invested 1.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Hodges Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,322 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.