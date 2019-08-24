Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Position in 3M Company (MMM) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; As Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Shares Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Stake

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 4092.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 462,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 473,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 749,430 shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys 1.4% Position in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Taubman Centers Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 21/03/2018 Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Board of Taubman Centers; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 1.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zebra Ltd reported 1,734 shares. 40,614 are owned by Shufro Rose And Communication. Pension Ser invested in 580,189 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1,492 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 974,915 shares. Strategic Fincl Services reported 1,138 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 140,792 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 587,837 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) owns 2,700 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust invested in 11,721 shares. Moreover, Salem Capital has 0.76% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,775 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 42,707 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $195,550 activity.

