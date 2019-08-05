Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowered Lowe’s (LOW) Position; Sterling Capital Management Has Decreased Metlife (MET) Holding By $4.72 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 52.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 112,390 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 100,009 shares with $4.26M value, down from 212,399 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $44.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 9.08M shares traded or 102.70% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased Lowe’s Corp (LOW) stake by 19.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as Lowe’s Corp (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Shelter Mutual Insurance Co holds 90,700 shares with $9.93 million value, down from 112,900 last quarter. Lowe’s Corp now has $77.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 17.19% above currents $99.23 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $110 target. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 7,268 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,584 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru Commerce holds 1.31% or 74,177 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 2.69 million shares. Central National Bank Tru holds 0.29% or 11,806 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.47% or 19,818 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 6,215 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 194,103 are held by Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk). Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,596 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fin Limited invested in 1.6% or 136,635 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or holds 2.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 47,482 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10.69M shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 116,520 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7,500 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.

