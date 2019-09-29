Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Holding in Nextera Energy Ord (NEE) Lowered by $365,160; Domtar (UFS) Stake Maintained by American Century Companies Inc

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Ord (NEE) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 18,410 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.88 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 103,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.88M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 703,474 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greystone Managed accumulated 72,455 shares. 385,725 are held by Cullen Management Ltd Liability. Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 28,117 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 63,825 shares. 49,848 were reported by Mackenzie. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs owns 1,811 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 71,573 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 2.52 million shares or 0% of the stock. 6.78 million are held by Northern Tru. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company reported 23,938 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westwood Mgmt Il holds 0.08% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Llc invested in 48,500 shares. Godsey And Gibb has 1,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: NextEra Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NEE or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed for 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Joins the Dividend Champions: Is It Worth Buying? – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Domtar (UFS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domtar Corporation: A Solid Income And Capital Appreciation Play – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar Personal Care Hosts Volunteer Event at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina in Durham – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 82,407 shares to 192,097 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workiva Inc by 130,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,087 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Ser Corporation owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Com holds 0.33% or 16,269 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 12,218 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. James Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 42,825 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public Limited has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Euclidean Management Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 29,295 shares. M&R Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 20,182 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 118,468 shares. Paloma holds 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 10,697 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability holds 1,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 198,531 are held by California Employees Retirement.