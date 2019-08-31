Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Holding in Lowe’s (LOW) Cut by $2.42 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Mobile Mini (MINI)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 107,173 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreno Evelyn V invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nordea Mngmt reported 821,674 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pitcairn Communication stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Factory Mutual holds 439,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Daiwa reported 42,943 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 4.86% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 308,921 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,947 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 25,656 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 0.38% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Independent Invsts Inc has invested 0.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt owns 13,100 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares to 417,486 shares, valued at $21.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,966 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 15,336 shares. 98 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 2,546 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 65,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 18,142 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 700,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerce Bank accumulated 12,100 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). D E Shaw reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Comerica Bankshares owns 44,132 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.08% or 76,300 shares. Jennison has invested 0.08% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Renaissance Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 29,087 shares.