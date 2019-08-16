Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Trimmed by $1.32 Million; Stevens Capital Management LP Position in Slm (SLM) Lifted by $1.22 Million

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.69. About 2.41M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 138.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 135,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 232,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 97,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 2.75M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SLM Short-Interest Ratio Rises 128% to 9 Days; 18/04/2018 – College Planning Tour Earns Sallie Mae 2018 Financial Marketing Award; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: SLM SOLUTIONS INCREASES REVENUE BY 2.2 PERCENT IN CHALLENGING 2017 FISCAL YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Stable Credit Performance; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Has Had Talks With SLM Officers and Directors; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts holds 3,101 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc stated it has 4.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.38% or 125,752 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% or 13,118 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 137 shares. Proshare Llc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Klingenstein Fields has 2.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartford Fincl Mngmt accumulated 13,128 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grimes Company has 13,158 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 333 were reported by Macroview Management Llc. Dsc Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset Tru Co has 21,661 shares. M accumulated 6,739 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 21,346 shares to 16,373 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,983 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 81,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5.72M shares. Brinker Cap invested in 22,531 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 137,171 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 1.97 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis holds 1.23 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company reported 177,377 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 749,349 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). James Inv Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 462,082 shares. Farmers Merchants reported 619 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 787,800 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 199,300 shares.