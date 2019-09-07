Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $1.32 Million; Share Price Declined; Stadium Capital Management Lowered Holding in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $817,480 as Share Value Rose

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 314,552 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co has 0.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,149 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.41% or 7,736 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd has 17,440 shares. Charter reported 1.85% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance invested 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nbt National Bank N A New York reported 11,802 shares. Goelzer Management has 27,407 shares. 1,574 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Morgan Stanley reported 2.48 million shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 1,171 shares stake. Bessemer Securities Lc has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thompson Investment Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,375 shares. Cleararc holds 0.54% or 13,990 shares. Family Firm owns 1,844 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa owns 16,959 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 16.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) on Behalf of Shutterfly Shareholders and Encourages Shutterfly Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Jpmorgan Chase & has 9,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 302,516 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 15,700 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 45,435 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 14,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Limited Com has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust has 94,743 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 302,861 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).