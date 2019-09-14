Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Decreased Its Bhp Group Adr (BHP) Stake by $604,940 as Shares Rose; Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Rose While Rgm Capital Lifted Holding by $879,240

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 7,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 494,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51 million, up from 487,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 395,456 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Bhp Group Adr (BHP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 10,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 109,300 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 119,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Bhp Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.74 million shares traded or 50.80% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA JV TO SELL COAL MINE TO SOJITZ CORP. FOR A$100M; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 17/05/2018 – Australia is “mobilised” to tackle wine hold-up at China customs – minister

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Copper Investing: How to Get Started – Investing News Network” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Peabody Energy: The End Game – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP asked to cut ties with mining lobbyists – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16,800 shares to 692,640 shares, valued at $94.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 133,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,410 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).

