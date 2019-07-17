Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Decreased Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.32 Million; Cwm Cut Its Position in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by $373,825 as Market Valuation Rose

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 12.66M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 19,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,021 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 446,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 2.07M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V. 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Matador Resources Company Announces Offering of $250 Million of Additional Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Bolsters Delaware Basin Midstream With New JV – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&A – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Company Announces Extension of Registered Exchange Offer for Previously Issued 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group reported 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 149,645 shares. 17,263 are held by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Co invested 0.89% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 814,799 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 1.11 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 244 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 282,774 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 15,778 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 67,701 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1.65 million shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 168,425 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 3,034 shares.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $33.82M for 15.10 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.63% EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares to 3,452 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 63,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Invest Mngmt Inc holds 1.11% or 132,000 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Limited Liability Company holds 18,205 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability reported 82,084 shares. Whalerock Point Lc invested in 2.78% or 100,037 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.45% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 659,027 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Llc reported 18,434 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Assoc has 438,878 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc reported 39,630 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Linscomb & Williams has 0.49% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 137,495 shares. Wms Prns Limited Company stated it has 65,718 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Counselors reported 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Money Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 11.29% stake.