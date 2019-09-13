Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Oaktree Capital Group Cl A Unt (OAK) Stake by $659,050 as Stock Price Rose; Water Island Capital Cut Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $1.11 Million

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Cl A Unt (OAK) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 139,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Cl A Unt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 940,995 shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 12,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 16,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $221.74. About 554,831 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.21 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 109,208 shares to 657,908 shares, valued at $72.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 254,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 581,062 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,895 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 945 shares. Sei Investments Communications owns 48,288 shares. Wealthquest reported 0.27% stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 8.01 million shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte has 1.99% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baxter Bros invested in 0.54% or 10,443 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.72% or 53,192 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.21% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Welch Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc reported 456 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Page Arthur B stated it has 1,875 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Lp has invested 0.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Vertex One Asset Mgmt owns 179,061 shares. Pnc Fincl Services owns 225 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 21,400 shares. Adirondack Rech Inc reported 61,745 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd holds 35,925 shares. Westchester Capital Ltd Liability invested in 4.05% or 2.51 million shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 199,408 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 120 shares. 79,822 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1,322 shares. Moreover, Coe Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 14,250 shares. Yakira Cap Management Inc invested 0.38% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 3,694 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Architects Incorporated has 2,200 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.67 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

