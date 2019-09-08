Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Its Lowe’s (LOW) Stake by $2.42 Million; Kbc Group Nv Maintains Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 106.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 11,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 22,084 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 10,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 414,794 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock.

