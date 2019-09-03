Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Its Holding in 3M Company (MMM) by $1.32 Million; Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Neophotonics (NPTN) Has Upped by $540,000

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.21. About 397,645 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 161,549 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 2,106 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Llc owns 550 shares. Penobscot Investment Com owns 32,617 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,735 shares. Endowment Management LP has 1,480 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,000 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 2,100 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 184,937 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd Liability Com holds 7,246 shares. 33,736 are owned by Condor Capital Management. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 11,448 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Jones Lllp has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,646 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tarbox Family Office has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Mercantile reported 8,388 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.45 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Ltd Liability accumulated 169,680 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 50,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn has 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 2.03 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 381,195 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 215,607 shares stake. D E Shaw & Commerce holds 0% or 284,451 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 25,893 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 63,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 473,989 shares. Kennedy invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 2,662 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prns. Awm Investment, New York-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Renaissance Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 165,289 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.52M shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.