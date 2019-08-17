Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lowered by $592,200; Fort LP Stake In Texas Instrs (TXN) Was Lifted

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Fort Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 18,944 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 14,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on July 29, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Investments Limited has invested 3.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Company accumulated 1.52M shares. 5,100 are held by Highvista Strategies Lc. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,474 shares. Fiera Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cullinan Assocs reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 3,873 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Evergreen Management Lc has 8,001 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 183 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 0.28% or 6,624 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Communication Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,296 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.5% or 2,750 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,873 shares to 80,623 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 62,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,158 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).