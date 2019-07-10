Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Its Holding in 3M Company (MMM) as Market Valuation Declined; Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stake by $1.23 Million; Market Value Declined

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 985,411 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.30 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 9.58M shares to 11.63 million shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.41 million for 13.37 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt National Bank N A invested in 11,802 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has 488,802 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F owns 78,803 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore Co reported 8,654 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 1.94% or 18,100 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.9% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Axa reported 500,024 shares. Advantage holds 22,546 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Company invested in 16,425 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Philadelphia Tru Com accumulated 58,983 shares. Weatherly Asset LP has invested 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 29,000 are held by Mu Invests. 2,606 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.