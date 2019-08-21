Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Callaway Golf Company (ELY) SI Decreased By 0.87%

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 14.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 80,100 shares with $3.40 million value, down from 94,200 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 18.67M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) had a decrease of 0.87% in short interest. ELY’s SI was 11.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.87% from 11.09 million shares previously. With 1.53 million avg volume, 7 days are for Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s short sellers to cover ELY’s short positions. The SI to Callaway Golf Company’s float is 12.49%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 727,125 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,750 was made by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23. 6,575 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P.. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 28.8 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $24 highest and $21.5000 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 30.15% above currents $17.48 stock price. Callaway Golf had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 9 by Stephens.

