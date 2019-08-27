Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Trimmed Its Lowe’s (LOW) Stake; Miller Herman (MLHR) Sentiment Is 1.6

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased Lowe’s Corp (LOW) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as Lowe’s Corp (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 58,400 shares with $6.39M value, down from 73,000 last quarter. Lowe’s Corp now has $82.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 4.40 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY

Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 131 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 82 cut down and sold positions in Miller Herman Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 44.39 million shares, down from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Miller Herman Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 73 Increased: 81 New Position: 50.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance Company stated it has 439,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wellington Shields Capital Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 7,500 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Com has 1,312 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 23,341 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 3,178 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.43M shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc holds 3.54% or 379,650 shares. Motco invested in 0.02% or 2,027 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 108,823 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 163,051 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Renaissance Ltd Company reported 2.49 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117’s average target is 9.96% above currents $106.4 stock price. Lowe’s had 25 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. for 213,640 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 60,951 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Venator Capital Management Ltd. has invested 1.95% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 24,275 shares.

The stock increased 2.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 317,565 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500.