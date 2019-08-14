Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Trimmed Its Lowe’s (LOW) Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Holding

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased Lowe’s Corp (LOW) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as Lowe’s Corp (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 58,400 shares with $6.39 million value, down from 73,000 last quarter. Lowe’s Corp now has $75.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 5.04M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 34,727 shares as Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 635,805 shares with $127.63 million value, up from 601,078 last quarter. Avalonbay Communities Inc now has $28.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $204.2. About 900,213 shares traded or 50.56% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 34,284 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 1.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 12,485 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,252 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northeast Investment holds 1.79% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 195,028 shares. Richard C Young And Communication Limited invested in 98,929 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Panagora Asset Management has 449,599 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 3,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Piedmont invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tctc Holding Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sterling Management Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 29,329 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 34,400 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,825 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 20.41% above currents $96.58 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, June 24.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) stake by 248,783 shares to 202,634 valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 476,564 shares and now owns 160,097 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 1,500 shares. Stifel accumulated 19,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt owns 41,482 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.59% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Com Limited holds 0.11% or 160,600 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 1,104 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,142 shares. 2,364 were reported by Salem Capital. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Westwood Holdg Grp holds 0.01% or 6,072 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 895 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 5,459 were reported by Allstate. Sandler Cap holds 1.62% or 103,930 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities has $22400 highest and $19400 lowest target. $214.86’s average target is 5.22% above currents $204.2 stock price. AvalonBay Communities had 18 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $21000 target. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21.