Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Trimmed Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake as Share Value Declined; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $491,893

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $161.01. About 2.02M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.54 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Inc has 57,312 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 247,295 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. M Hldgs stated it has 6,739 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oakworth has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 58,465 were accumulated by Sit Inv Assocs. Centre Asset Management Lc stated it has 36,830 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc reported 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fundx Investment Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,133 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Miracle Mile Ltd has 4,999 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,713 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

