Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position by $592,200; Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Its Position in Central Pac Finl (CPF) as Share Value Declined

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 147,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.37% . The institutional investor held 453,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 306,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 34,278 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 15.23 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Com holds 255,105 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Com invested in 0.61% or 531,850 shares. Savant Limited Co stated it has 58,232 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 1.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.24 million were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc reported 58,422 shares stake. Stearns Fincl Service reported 27,516 shares stake. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 226,756 shares. Cutler Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 38,000 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 559,718 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Co. Homrich And Berg holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 100,841 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments stated it has 25,900 shares. Advisory Service Network Llc accumulated 166,885 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26,461 shares to 40,795 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,008 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold CPF shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 324,265 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 19,200 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 28,746 shares. 8,422 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 18,297 shares stake. 553 were reported by Pnc Group Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Texas-based Bridgeway Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Auxier Asset has invested 0.62% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Geode Ltd Co reported 334,417 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0% or 51 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). 25,797 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $699,719 activity. KURISU DUANE K bought $48,338 worth of stock. $255,791 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares were bought by Yonamine Paul K. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $56,859 was made by MATSUMOTO COLBERT M on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $99,509 was bought by Ota Saedene K. On Friday, June 7 the insider Kamitaki Wayne K bought $51,171. $253,508 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was bought by Ngo Agnes Catherine.