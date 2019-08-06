Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 14.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 80,100 shares with $3.40 million value, down from 94,200 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $206.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS

Tig Advisors Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 73.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 51,865 shares with $5.76M value, down from 196,700 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $249.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, April 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Management reported 68,575 shares stake. Hap Trading Limited Co owns 15,888 shares. 222,891 are owned by Grassi Investment Mgmt. Jnba Advsr invested in 0.13% or 14,074 shares. Rench Wealth Management, a Texas-based fund reported 71,502 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,707 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.92 million shares. First National Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lynch Assoc In owns 2.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 200,504 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.40 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 24,978 shares. Corda Invest Ltd Co holds 648,918 shares. 19,997 are owned by Adirondack Trust Company. Paw Capital Corporation stated it has 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,716 shares.

