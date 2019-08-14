Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Cut 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $662,400; Salient Capital Advisors Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Decreased by $49.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 12.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.42 million, down from 14.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $160.01. About 1.25M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,505 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,803 shares. St Johns Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 6,617 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,810 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.10M shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 63,838 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Prudential owns 553,158 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 39,186 shares. Edge Wealth has 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Ltd invested 1.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Camelot Portfolios Lc has 1,091 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 153,339 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,337 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 12,682 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.44 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM STG EVH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 80,607 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $56.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).