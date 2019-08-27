Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $592,200; Share Price Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Menlo Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 4.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 16.76 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video)

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

