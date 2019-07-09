Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased Its 3M Company (MMM) Position as Shares Declined; Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted Its Position in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by $3.70 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 67,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, up from 130,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 66,013 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.23 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bancorp stated it has 1,680 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 85,333 were accumulated by King Luther Mgmt. Moller Financial Services stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 3.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 335,600 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 206,054 shares. At Bancorporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,118 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,186 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Comm has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). American & Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,735 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc reported 9,119 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 1.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,027 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 31,500 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million was sold by THULIN INGE G. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Insight Expands OneCall Support and Managed Services for Nutanix – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Insight Adds Cohesity to OneCall Support and Managed Services Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insight to Acquire Cardinal Solutions, Expanding Digital Innovation Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2018.